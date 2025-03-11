UTSA Withdraws From Legacy Pointe Development in Spring Hill

The City of Spring Hill was notified by the United States Tennis Association that the organization has withdrawn from the Legacy Pointe development. Officials with the USTA stated they could “not raise enough capital within the timeframe outlined by the development” and would not be moving forward with the project.

Legacy Pointe is a mixed-use development located between Crossings Boulevard and Kedron Road. The project is planned to bring commercial and residential opportunities to Spring Hill.

Despite USTA’s withdrawal, the Legacy Pointe development is set to improve connectivity in the immediate area, connecting Crossings Boulevard to Kedron Road, a project that has been more than 10 years in the making.

