Utah-Based Soda Chain Swig to Open in Brentwood

Swig, home of the “dirty soda”, will open soon in Brentwood.

The signage has been placed at 5024 Harpeth Drive at the former Blames Gourmet Treats location. Swig will have a grand opening on February 27, 2025. They will offer all customers free 24 oz drinks from Feb. 27 to March 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day to celebrate.

Swig was founded 15 years ago by Nicole Tanner in St. George, Utah. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

What makes Swig different? Swig takes soda to the next level with personalized drinks that mix classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to Dirty Soda, the menu features Refreshers—light, water-based drinks paired with fresh fruits—and Revivers, a customizable energy drink for that extra pick-me-up. Swig also offers a selection of sweet and savory options, including pink sugar cookies and warm pretzel bites.

“We’re beyond excited to announce the grand opening of the very first Swig in the Greater Nashville Area, located in the amazing city of Brentwood,” said Mark Kunz, Swig Franchise Partner. “The outpouring of love and support from the community has been incredible, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the Dirty Soda buzz.”

Those interested in employment, Swig is hiring for team members for daytime and nighttime shirts. Apply here.

In addition to the Brentwood location, Swig will also open a location in Spring Hill this Spring. More details about the Spring Hill location will be shared at a later time.

