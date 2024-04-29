UT Places 60 On Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Tennessee is represented by 60 student-athletes on the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, which was announced Thursday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.
Women’s swimming and diving led the way with 27 making the list. The men’s swimming and diving team followed with 21 members earning academic accolades. Men’s and women’s basketball each featured six student-athletes earning a spot on the honor roll.
A total of 745 student-athletes were named to the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll. It includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2023 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
University of Tennessee 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll Members
Men’s Basketball
Colin Coyne — Business Analytics
Josiah-Jordan James — Ag Leadership/Education/Communication
D.J. Jefferson — Journalism & Electronic Media
Jahmai Mashack — Psychology
Santiago Vescovi — Management
Zakai Zeigler — Retail & Merchandising Management
Women’s Basketball
Edie Darby — Biological Sciences
Tess Darby — (Master’s) Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communication
Jasmine Powell — (Master’s) Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communication
Sara Puckett — Kinesiology
Karoline Striplin — Journalism & Electronic Media
Kaiya Wynn — Kinesiology
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Micah Chambers — Kinesiology
Jordan Crooks — Supply Chain Management
Landon Driggers — Sociology
Martin Espernberger — Electrical Engineering
Jack Flanagan — Supply Chain Management
Griffin Hadley — Journalism & Electronic Media
Bryden Hattie — Advertising
Will Jackson — Accounting
Joseph Jordan — Kinesiology
Björn Kammann — Civil Engineering
Charlie Krone — Mechanical Engineering
Jacob McDonald — Construction Science & Ag Systems
Rafael Ponce De Leon Castilla — Supply Chain Management
Dillon Richardson — Marketing
Gus Rothrock — Supply Chain Management
Nick Simons — Sport Management
Jack Stelter — Supply Chain Management
Nick Stone — Sport Management
Joey Tepper — Chemistry
Joaquin Vargas — Information Sciences
Ryan Williams — Marketing
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Jordan Aurnou-Rhees — Management
Callie Borda — Therapeutic Recreation
Alyssa Breslin — Hospitality & Tourism Management
Julia Burroughs — Kinesiology
Elle Caldow — Hospitality & Tourism Management
Bailey Davenport — Sociology
Brooklyn Douthwright — Biomedical Engineering
Summer Eaker — Biological Sciences
Josephine Fuller — Psychology
Olivia Harper — Kinesiology
Sammy Huff — Marketing
Nicola Lane — Biological Sciences
Tanesha Lucoe — Journalism & Electronic Media
Margaret Marando — Architecture
Kate McCarville — Therapeutic Recreation
Mona McSharry — Kinesiology
Kailee Morgan — Teacher Education
Amber Myers — Child & Family Studies
Berit Quass — Accounting
Regan Rathwell — Kinesiology
Maddie Reese — Sociology
Elle Renner — Interior Architecture
Annie Rimmer — Recreation/Sport Management
Jasmine Rumley — Kinesiology
Sara Stotler — Sport Management
Lauren Wetherell — Psychology
Lily Wetherell — Economics
Source: UT Sports
More Sports News