UT Concludes Tennessee Diving Invite as Hattie Tallies Another Victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn – Bryden Hattie won his second event of the week on the final day of the Tennessee Diving Invite on Friday at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

“As I look back on it all, I feel like there were way, way more positives than there were negatives”, diving coach Dave Parrington said. “There are always going to be a few negatives and things that we need to work on, which is why we do these meets. As a whole, I’m very proud of the team and looking forward to moving forward as we go into a more crucial part of the season.”

The 2023 SEC Diver of the Year earned a victory on platform with a mark of 479.20. Hattie’s performance was highlighted by a Back 2 1/2 Somersault 1 1/2 Twist Pike for a score of 86.40 on his final dive of the meet. Three of his attempts netted 80-plus points, and his average score for his list was 8.58 points.

