USTA Tennis Facility Proposed for Spring Hill

Tennis enthusiasts will be excited to know there are more tennis courts proposed for the area.

Spring Hill Alderman Matt Fitterer shared there are plans for a USTA tennis facility in Spring Hill that has been in the works since 2020.

Fitterer stated,”I got a call from a developer who was working with the USTA about potentially constructing a professional tennis facility somewhere in the greater Nashville area. They were reviewing several properties, and wanted to explore some specific Spring Hill properties. Over the course of the next year, I met on and off with the developer as the proposal developed.”

There are two properties the developer was eyeing for the tennis facility between The Crossings and Kedron Road, one of which is currently zoned for industrial use. Both are located adjacent to protected battlefields.

Tonight at the planning commission meeting, the developer will present their proposed concept plan to re-zone 200+ acres to accommodate a mixed-use development that will feature and be centered around a major tennis complex. The year one economic impact is estimated to be 20+ million dollars to the local economy.

You can watch the meeting live stream here.