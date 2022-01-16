Use These Safety Tips When Sledding

As we gear up for another snow event in Middle Tennessee, here are some sledding safety tips from Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Using Safety Gear and Dressing Appropriately

Children should wear helmets to protect them from deadly or debilitating injuries. Helmets designed for winter sports work best, but if you don’t have one, make sure they at least wear a bike helmet or something similar.

Be sure to wear warm clothing. Wear a hat, gloves or mittens, snow pants, winter jacket, and snow boots. Don’t wear a scarf, though, as it can get caught in a sled. 1

Set reasonable time limits on outdoor play to prevent hypothermia and frostbite. Have children come inside periodically to warm up.

Finding a Safe Spot

Do not sled on or around frozen lakes, streams, or ponds.

Avoid sledding on hills that end near a street or parking lot.

Avoid sledding at night and in crowded areas.

Pick a location clear of pedestrians, vehicles and other hazards in the sledding path. Be sure the end of the path is also clear.

Sledding safely