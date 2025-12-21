USDA Funding to Expand Global Markets for Tennessee Hardwood Industry

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has been awarded funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Emerging Markets Program (EMP) to boost export opportunities for Tennessee’s hardwood sector through outbound and inbound trade missions with India and Vietnam.

“Tennessee’s hardwood industry is one of our state’s greatest natural resource assets, and global demand continues to grow,” Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt said. “This EMP investment will allow us to open new doors for producers and ensure Tennessee hardwoods remain competitive in high-value international markets.”

Through two EMP awards totaling more than $880,000, TDA will lead efforts to promote Tennessee’s hardwood lumber, value-added wood products, and forest products internationally. Grant projects will connect producers with new buyers, identify emerging market trends, and build relationships that support long-term export growth.

The funding will focus on expanding market access through direct international engagement. Planned activities include trade missions to India and Vietnam to assess hardwood market conditions, explore potential supply chain partnerships, and host inbound delegations in Tennessee to tour sawmills, manufacturing facilities, and forest operations.

EMP is administered by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and provides cost-share assistance to U.S. entities working to develop, maintain, or expand markets for U.S. agricultural exports in developing countries.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov/agbusinessdevelopment.

