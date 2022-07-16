USDA Eliminates No-Cost Meal Program for Schools

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is eliminating the no-cost meal program for schools, which means WCS will return to the traditional sales and purchase model for the 2022-23 school year.

Beginning in August, breakfast for all grade levels will cost $2.75 at schools where breakfast is served, and lunch will cost $3.75 for all grade levels. Families are encouraged to use MySchoolBucks to add money to their student’s account. Information about MySchoolBucks is located on the WCS website.

The Free and Reduced Lunch program will also resume, and information about applying to the program is available on the WCS Menus and Nutrition page. The Food Services department began reaching out to families who were enrolled in the Free and Reduced Lunch program on July 5.

Meal prices will be evaluated this fall, and, depending on food costs, reimbursements from the USDA, how many students purchase meals and supply issues, Food Services will make a decision on meal costs for the remainder of the school year.

