Urban Sips Coming to Franklin

Urban Sips, specializing in gourmet sodas, shaved ice and more, will open at The Factory in Franklin.

Owners Brad and Holly Lauritzen announced the opening via Instagram.

Stating, “We just signed on lease on this cute little space! 👐🏻 We are SO excited to announce that we’re bringing @urbansips to The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee!”

The message continued, “We’ve never done a brick & mortar @urbansips location before, but you know us, we’re up for a challenge! 💪🏻 We plan to be open by the end of January…and we hope you come see us! @thefactoryatfranklin”

As mentioned in their Instagram post, this will be their first brick and mortar location.

Brad and Holly Lauritzen are known for their DIY and home design projects. They are also known on Instagram by the handle @ourfauxfarmhouse.

The couple started Urban Sips as a food truck and often appeared at Magnolia, a marketplace created by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The couple tells Fox 17 what you can expect from Urban Sips – gourmet sodas, flavored hot cocoa, Hawaiian shaved ice and salted caramels. A family favorite gourmet soda is The Smooth Talker, a mix of Dr. Pepper, peach, vanilla and cream. And since they will arrive in the winter- look for hot chocolate creations of pumpkin spice, salted caramel, peppermint, and more.

For the latest updates, follow @urbansips on Instagram and @ourfauxfarmhouse.