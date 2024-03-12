Urban Birding Walking Series in Franklin

This is the first Urban Bird Hike to Winstead Hill Park!

Although it is located just off a busy highway intersection, once you leave the parking lot and step onto the well-maintained trail, you’ll be led around the hill into a quiet, mature tree forest bordered by green lowlands. We’ll be looking for new spring migrants, woodpeckers, and late winter sparrows. The trees will still be bare so spotting the birds will be easier! Join us!

Meet in the Parking lot.

Date:03/16/2024 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Location:Winstead Hill

4023 Columbia Avenue

Franklin, Tennessee 37064