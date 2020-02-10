Indoor trampoline and entertainment center Urban Air Adventure Park will open in Cool Springs soon.

A grand opening event is set for Saturday, February 15, at 10 am. Prior to the grand opening, a soft opening will be held for local active and veteran military personnel and their families along with local first responders. The free event will take place on Friday, February 14 from 5 p – 8 p.

Opening in the former Jumpstreet location at 1735 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin, Urban Air offers trampolining, rock climbing, dodge-balling and more.

With 30,079 square feet of space, the state-of-the-art Urban Air Franklin offers a full line-up of activities that every guest can enjoy. From wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes, both thrill-seekers and their pint-sized counter-parts will find an activity to conquer at Urban Air.

The new facility will also be home to the Urban Air Adventure Hub™ featuring exclusive Urban Air attractions such as an intense ropes course, and the one-of-a-kind Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster. Other options to challenge guests include Drop Zone—an enormous inflatable landing pad perched below a series of trampolines, the Runway Tumble Track that offers flexibility to those who flip, handspring and cartwheel down its track, and Slam Dunk Zone, where guests attempt to emulate their favorite NBA all-star with a trampoline-induced slam dunk of their own! The Urban Warrior Course™, and Battle Beam round out the competitive options available for a day of physical tests and endurance.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious meal, cold drink or quick snack at the park’s Urban Café before venturing back for more pulse-pounding enjoyment.

Urban Air also offers custom birthday parties for kids where the activities are endless for each attendee. The fun is not limited to children though, as adults can also partake in a group outing too; Urban Air is the ideal locale for corporate retreats, team-building experiences and private events.

Residents can track the site progress of Urban Air Franklin on Facebook and sign up for updates, coupon offers and view the parks’ various attractions on the Urban Air Franklin webpage.