Upset Comes Up Just Short in Overtime in BGA vs ECS

The BGA Wildcats traveled to take on Evangelical Christian School in round 2 of the playoffs. BGA was on the road last week and beat Northpoint Christian 45-13 to advance to this round.

BGA battled to the very end, but unfortunately, they were unable to come out on top. They fell to ECS 14-13.

Both teams were feeling each other out as neither team could get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. It was still 0-0 heading into quarter two.

The second quarter was much of the same. Neither team scored in the first half.

The team who made the best halftime adjustments would be the team who moved on tonight. It seemed like whichever team scored first would end up the winner.

Out of halftime, things seemed to be the same. Both teams were battling each other. Then, BGA scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard run from Sean Williams late in third quarter to go up 7-0.

ECS responded with a touchdown drive of their own and things were tied again 7-7. That would be all the scoring in regulation. The game was headed to overtime.

ECS scored on their opening possession in overtime making it 14-7. BGA then got a possession. The Wildcats scored with their opportunity, but they failed the conversion attempt and lost 14-13.

Check out the live scoreboard at: