Upset Attempt Falls Short in Fourth Quarter in FRA vs ECS

The Franklin Road Academy Panthers traveled to face off against Evangelical Christian School in the first round of the playoffs. FRA came into tonight 1-5 after falling to CPA last week 41-29.

FRA’s season ultimately came to an end tonight as they lost to ECS 49-21.

FRA took the ball first to start the game. The Panthers were marching well, but were forced to punt around midfield. They did manage to pin ECS deep in their own territory. ECS managed to get on the scoreboard first and take a 7-0 lead.

Then with just over a minute left in the first quarter, DeRocher connected with Vercher for to score their first touchdown of the game to tie things up at 7.

In the second quarter, ECS scored first to retake the lead 14-7. Then later in the second, they would add another touchdown to have a 21-7 lead.

However, FRA would not lay down. The Panthers scored as DeRocher connected with Connor Moore to cut the deficit to 21-14. That would be the score as the teams headed into halftime.

Out of the half, ECS added to their lead with a touchdown to go up 28-14. That was all the scoring the third quarter had to offer. Then in the fourth quarter, FRA made things closer when they scored a touchdown on a run from Vercher cutting the lead to 28-21.

Heading into the fourth quarter, FRA had a chance to tie the game up. However, the fourth quarter completely got away from the Panthers. In all, ECS scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to end up winning 49-21.

