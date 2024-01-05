Upscale Clothier Oak Hall to Open at McEwen Northside

Growth continues at McEwen Northside as nationally recognized architects TMPartners and popular upscale clothier Oak Hall announce plans to join the 45-acre mixed-use district in Cool Springs. The businesses will call Block E—the $125 million, 300,000-square-foot addition currently under construction—home.

TMPartners, PLLC (TMP), the architect behind Block E, will move its headquarters and team of approximately 60 staff to the expansion’s nine-story building, which includes eight floors of Class A office space. Oak Hall will be the first retail concept to join the building’s growing tenant list on the ground level.

“We’ve designed Block E to be a cutting-edge, yet timeless addition,” said JP Cowan, a Principal at TMP. “As our company grows, we began looking for office space that provides our team with next-level amenities alongside residential options because we believe that strengthens company culture and aids in retention and recruitment. McEwen Northside was the perfect fit to help us meet that vision while also providing us unprecedented room to grow in Williamson County.”

TMP is a valued design partner on McEwen Northside as they previously served as the architect of the district’s Block A, a 160,000-square-foot addition completed in 2023. Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Investors, and Northwood Ravin, partners on the entire McEwen Northside development commit to deliver the next phase of the project with first class execution and have assembled one of the most experienced teams to realize the project’s vision. TMP is the architect, Hoar Construction is the general contractor, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer.

Northwestern Mutual has been a valued finance partner for McEwen Northside from the beginning and continued its commitment to the project by providing financing for the 300,000 square-foot mixed-use building.

TMP joins Designed Conveyor Systems (DCS) in Block E’s Class A office space. The supply chain company, specializing in designing and building material handling solutions for warehouse operations, will lease 46,000 square feet of office space for its corporate headquarters.

“Community, culture and convenience are at the heart of everything we do at McEwen Northside,” said Mark Traylor, director of Retail Leasing at Boyle Investment Company. “As the project continues to grow, we are proud to provide visitors with more diverse offerings – from exciting restaurants and retailers to state-of-the-art office and living space – all within walking distance of each other.”

Founded in Memphis in 1859, Oak Hall’s Franklin location will be its second in the Nashville area after opening a Green Hills storefront in 2016. This location continues a longstanding 27-year partnership between Oak Hall and Boyle Investment Company. The retailer offers an extensive, yet carefully curated, shopping experience for both men and women with designers including Zegna, Canali, Peter Millar, Faherty, Barbour, Billy Reid, Vince, Lafayette 148, Brochu Walker and many more.

“As we began exploring ways to thoughtfully expand our family-owned business to the Franklin market, McEwen Northside presented us with an opportunity to provide our world-class style offerings and extraordinary service at a uniquely urban shopping destination—with stores and restaurants that are sure to keep both our existing clients and new visitors coming back again and again,” said Oak Hall President Will Levy.

Oak Hall will join other new and popular retailers at McEwen Northside like Rumble Boxing, Finks Jewelers, Warby Parker, Jondie, and others. Pre-leasing has also begun for McEwen Northside Apartments Phase II. This exciting new apartment phase will add 428 more homes to the community, and hard hat tours have started for February 2024 deliveries.

Block E, the district’s tallest building to date, is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.