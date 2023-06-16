Upgrades Offered Through Wright Family Home Builders

Middle Tennessee’s newest home builders have the perfect starter homes to fulfill any new homeowner’s needs. They have five different floor plans ranging in size and price and each floor plan has customization options, depending on your priorities and budget.

Once you decide on the floor plan that is right for you, it’s time to decide what areas of the home you want to upgrade. Wright Family Home Builders has options for good, better, and best for different areas of the home.

Good

Good is what the base model of any home offered by Wright Family Home Builders comes with. You get the standard flooring, cabinets, and other features throughout the home. This is what comes with the base price estimated when looking at the floorplans.

You get a shingle roof, horizontal vinyl siding, carpet or laminate flooring in your color, laminate counters with stock cabinets, basic trim, and an appliance package that includes a microwave, fridge, stove, and dishwasher.

Better

The options provided in the Better model are upgraded flooring, countertops, and trim. The flooring provided is waterproof laminate. This is a higher-quality flooring that prevents warping, is easy to clean, and can last longer against everyday wear and tear. It’s a great choice for kids and pets because life is unexpected, and there are bound to be accidents.

For the countertops, you will be upgraded from laminate to granite, creating a more elegant and functional kitchen. Granite is less prone to chipping and scratches and is heat-resistant. While laminate will have to be repaired over the years, granite will look like new for a lifetime with regular use.

The upgraded trim provided with the Better option, you get basic window casings instead of the drywall finished windows and 3 ¼ inch baseboards.

Best

The Best options are going to be the highest quality materials used in your home. You get upgraded to a metal roof in your choice of color and vertical vinyl siding. The flooring will be luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home with tile bath floors.

In the kitchen, the Best package will upgrade the countertops to granite and premium cabinets that are soft close. There are also premium Kitchen-Aid appliances.

The Best trim option consists of classic or farmhouse style window and door casings. Crown molding is also included in the Best package.

Wright Family Home Builders

When selecting your home and its features, you can choose all or some of the Better or Best upgrades. You can personalize your new home to your wants and needs to suit your lifestyle best.

