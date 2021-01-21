Update on Hidden Camera Discovered in Premier Athletics Bathroom

As the investigation into a hidden camera found inside a girls bathroom at Premier Athletics continues, Franklin Police want to provide an update to victims and parents.

The GoPro camera that was found hidden in a girls changing and restroom has been reviewed. Videos of 60 females, mostly minors, were discovered on the camera. Detectives believe that the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September. Two of the 60 victims appear to have been partially undressed in the videos. Working with facility management, detectives have identified 47 of the 60 victims and are in the process of notifying their parents. Detectives are working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

The girls changing and restroom at the center of this investigation is located inside the Premier Athletics suite. There is no current evidence to suggest that other restrooms or private areas in the multi-tenant facility were compromised.

Franklin Police Detectives are examining a variety of other evidence seized as part of the investigation and expect to file multiple charges. Once formally charged in this case, Franklin Police will identify the suspect, his charges, bond amount, and court date.

The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form. This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us. The Department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope, and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom.

Parents can share information they may have about this case by

emailing Franklin Police at:

[email protected]