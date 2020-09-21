Update on Brentwood Brunswick Drive Arson Incident

This release is provided as a follow-up to the fire that occurred at 9606 Brunswick Drive in the early morning hours of September 12, 2020.

Brentwood Police recognize the sensitivity and the heightened awareness of the fire that occurred at 9606 Brunswick Drive in the early morning hours of September 12, 2020. We continue to diligently investigate this crime. While we do not know the motive or the intent at this time, we acknowledge that this could be racially motivated and are investigating with this possibility in mind.

Our investigation to this point has revealed that the cause of the fire was the result of some type of firework that was launched and landed in the landscaping of the victim’s home. No accelerate was found. The device that landed near the home did not explode and did not ignite immediately. It smoldered in the landscaping and eventually started a fire.

We are releasing a photo/video of a white sedan taken from a neighbor’s surveillance system. This is a vehicle of interest and the police department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying.

We are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to call

Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000.