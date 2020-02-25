Update on Fleeing Fugitve Jatoree Ferguson

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information to locate a wanted Murfreesboro man who ran from WCSO Deputies early today.

Jatoree Ferguson, 32, is wanted for probation violations on charges of DUI and patronizing prostitution. He ran from the Probation Office in downtown Franklin around 9 o’clock this morning. We have reason to believe he left the area with someone driving a blue vehicle.

Here’s a new picture of him taken this morning in the Probation Office. He’s described as unshaven, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds and wearing a black and white hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see him, call WCSO at 615-790-5550 or if it’s an emergency call 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.