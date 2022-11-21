UPDATE: Endangered Child Aurora Meyer Out of Robertson County Found Safe

UPDATE: Great news! Aurora Meyer has been found safe in White House! Amy Jo Meyer is currently in custody.

Thank you to those who helped spread the word!

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer.

She was last seen on Sunday wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.

Aurora Meyer may be with Amy Meyer, her non-custodial grandmother. Amy is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. If you see Aurora or Amy, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Spot her? Call the Robertson County SO at 615-384-4911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.