UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Joshua Taylor Vaughn of Columbia Found Safe

October 13, 2023, 12:45pm – Joshua Taylor Vaughn has been located safely

October 12, 2023, 10:03pm – The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 17-year-old missing juvenile Joshua Taylor Vaughn.

Joshua was last seen 10/12/2023 in the area of W. 12th Street wearing a gray and black sweatshirt with skulls, a black beanie with an orange C on it and blue jeans. Joshua has a tattoo on his left shoulder of 931 and a tattoo of MP on his hand. Joshua is 5’9” tall weighing 154 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com

SOURCE: Columbia Police Department