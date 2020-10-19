Upcoming Nature Programs at Timberland Park

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) has several nature programs planned at Timberland Park for the remainder of the month of October. All programs are open to the public, and the majority are free. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. A maximum of ten (10) individuals will be allowed for each event. Pre-registration is required.

Friday, October 23 – 4:00 p.m. – 2 Mile Guided Hike – Registration Code: 18778

Friday, October 23 – 6:30 p.m. – Night Hike – Registration Code: 18779

Saturday, October 24 – 3:00 p.m. – Navigation Basics – Registration Code: 18784

Sunday, October 25 – 3:00 p.m. – History of Timberland Park – Registration Code: 18785

Saturday, October 31 – 3:00 p.m. – 2 Mile Guided Hike – Registration Code: 18786

For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.