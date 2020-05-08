



May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Franklin Tomorrow’s May 11, 2020, FrankTalks program will focus on mental health awareness and response in Williamson County.

A panel of experts and those working in this area will be part of the hour-long online program. The panel will include Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore talking about his Find Hope Franklin initiative. Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner will discuss recent statistics as well as how her department is dealing with the response to calls for assistance. We have invited Amy Alexander of The Refuge Center for Counseling and Cindy Siler of Mercy Community Healthcare to talk about access and need. Grace Eakin of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network will discuss Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training to be offered online in May to better equip the community in recognizing when individuals may be in crisis.

The May 11 FrankTalks will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link for the webinar.

This QPR training is a FREE 90-minute training brought to you by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. Participants will learn about statistics regarding suicide in the state of Tennessee as well as how to identify warning signs and risk factors that may put the people in your life more at risk. Think of QPR as CPR – anyone who is CPR certified is ready to give assistance in case of an emergency until a doctor or more professional help can be reached. QPR is similar in the sense that although no one will walk out of a QPR training a counselor or a mental health professional, they will be able to give assistance and listen to the person in crisis until more qualified help can be rendered.

Dates for QPR training are May 13 or May 20, with two sessions offered each day. Seating is limited, so we ask organizations take no more than two seats each. Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-tomorrow-tickets-103956344224.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit may112020franktalks.eventbrite.com

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.