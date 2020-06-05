



Things have continued to change rapidly in Franklin, and during this month’s FrankTalks, Franklin Tomorrow will focus on catching up the community on what Franklin Tomorrow and other organizations are doing to enhance Franklin and continue to grow.

During the FrankTalks webinar on June 8, Franklin Tomorrow will be leading a discussion regarding Franklin’s designation as one of 20 finalists for the National Civic League’s All America City Award as well as how other Williamson County organizations responded during the crisis and what they are working on for the future. You will hear from Wiliamson County Animal Center Director Ondrea Johnson, Graceworks Ministries Inc. CEO Valencia Breckinridge and other local leaders during the hour-long webinar who will help us “catch up” the community.

The June 8 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit https://june8franktalks.eventbrite.com.



