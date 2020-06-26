



Franklin Tomorrow’s July 13 FrankTalks will feature Vanderbilt’s Dr. Andre Churchwell. Dr. Churchwell will discuss “Disrupting Everyday Bias” during the hour long online program.

Dr. Andre Churchwell was recently named vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University, a position he held on an interim basis since June 2019.

Churchwell, a Nashville native and Williamson County resident, also will continue in his role as chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He holds the Levi Watkins Jr. M.D. Chair and is a professor of medicine, biomedical engineering and radiology and radiological sciences.

Churchwell has deep family ties to the Vanderbilt and Nashville communities. He was born and raised in Nashville, and his father broke the color barrier at the Nashville Banner as the first full-time African American journalist hired by a major newspaper in the South.

The July 13 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit https://july13franktalks.eventbrite.com/.



