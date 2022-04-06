Upcoming ‘Breakfast with the Mayors’ Event to Focus on Healthcare

Franklin Tomorrow’s quarterly Breakfast With the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, will feature a discussion on “Growing Williamson County’s Health Care Future,” on Tuesday, April 26, at Rolling Hills Community Church.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will welcome Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Medical Center, and Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Department Director, to discuss the future of health care and Williamson County’s needs.

Williamson Medical Center recently announced the first major update to the hospital’s core footprint since 2003. It will strengthen the hospital’s ability to provide sophisticated, comprehensive, high-quality health care for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee communities for years to come, the hospital said in a news release.

The Williamson County Health Department, St. Thomas Ascension and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) which includes an extensive collection of data to help us determine needs, gaps and barriers that impact our communities’ health, which Montgomery will discuss.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Ave., with breakfast from Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and The Good Food Group, a local McDonald’s franchisee.

Joining Pinnacle Financial Partners in presenting Breakfast With the Mayors are Gresham Smith, Williamson County Association of Realtors, Hazen and Sawyer, Patterson Hardee Balletine CPAs, The program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will also be broadcast live on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and Facebook pages.

Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the generous partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Additional support this year comes from Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant and other partners, including The Good Food Group.

To RSVP for the event, follow this link: https:// april26ftmayorsbreakfast. eventbrite.com/