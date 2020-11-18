Upcoming Art & Rec Programs at Fairview Rec Complex

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) offers several art programs; as well as, Tae Kwon Do classes at the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard.

Botanical Watercolor Workshops

Teens and adults ages 13 and up, join Artist, Hannah Maxwell Rowell for one of these one-day workshops as she introduces all levels of students to botanical drawing and painting techniques in watercolor and mixed media to create a lovely work of art you can proudly display.

Sunday, November 22 – Sunflower

Sunday, December 13 – Amaryllis

Each program is offered from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and costs $40 per participant; plus a $15 supply fee, or individuals may bring their own supplies from a list provided.

Open Studio Draw and Paint

Join instructor, Hannah Maxwell Rowell and get expert tips, collaboration and support in whatever style of drawing or painting you want to explore in this open studio format. Studio sessions are held on Mondays, from 5.00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. * Due to social distancing requirements; students must register in advance to guarantee their space for each week. Cost is $15 per person/ per session. Bring your own supplies and project, or the instructor will provide some for your first visit.

Pottery

Teens and adults ages 13 and up are invited to participate in the Pottery program with instructor, June Lusty on either Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. No experience is necessary! From those working with clay for the first time; to those who need a place to master their craft; all levels are welcome! All materials, pottery wheels and kilns are provided on-site. Cost is $12 per session; plus a $25 supply fee, repayable every 6 visits.

Tae Kwon Do

Martial arts instructor, Eddie Manor teaches Tae Kwon Do classes for children, teens and adults ages 6 and up. Students will gain confidence learning self-defense techniques; as well as, an appreciation for this Korean martial art. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Cost is $60.00 per participant for the month of December.

Advanced registration is required for all programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab or contact Mike Arnold at 615-799-9331, ext. 2314 or [email protected]