Unwrap Adventure! Rollerblading Is Back…

Rollerblading is back, and better than ever. It adds up! Fun + Socially Distanced = A WIN!

Ever catch yourself reminiscing about the good old days, rollerblading or rollerskating with

friends? Inline skating is a trip down memory lane for most adults, and a favorite for kids. How about picking up a childhood favorite and hitting the streets or roller rink?

In addition to bringing a smile to your face, rollerblading is an incredible workout! If you’ve

rollerbladed in the past, you’ll know that inline or roller skating takes effort and stamina.

Rollerblading is a great aerobic and cardiovascular workout and builds muscle by engaging the hamstrings. A unique benefit of this workout is that it protects the knee and hip joints unlike other cardio activities like jogging.

Beginners usually find inline skating easy to pick up, as these skates have a long wheel base that extends beyond the toe and heel providing stability. The platform that the wheel height provides also helps to absorb small bumps and cracks in the sidewalk.

Considering the colder weather, an indoor option for getting your skate on in Williamson County is the Brentwood Skate Center. For just $7 you can skate your heart out.

If you’re searching for a place to skate on a warm weather day, Crockett Park in Brentwood has the best sidewalks for inline skating in the Brentwood area. The park isn’t too crowded, and the sidewalk is smooth, elevating worrying about crashing (too often).

Ever consider Roller Derby? If you’re a woman over 18 who loves team sports, the Nashville Roller Derby could be the perfect place for you. The Nashville Roller Derby was founded in 2006 and keeps the spirit of rollerblading alive in Music City. Previous rollerblading experience is not required to try out for the team.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has both new and quality, gently used inline and rollerskating options for kids and adults. Drop in and check out leading inline skate options, including Bladerunner Boys’ Phoenix Inline Skates, Firefly Junior H40 Rollerblades, or the Evo 07 Inline Skates.

Inline or roller skates make the perfect Christmas gift for adults and kiddos alike. Everyone loves unwrapping an adventure!

* Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.

Stop Into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood for NEW and Gently Used Inline and Roller Skate Options:

Skate Options:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

Website: www.PlayItAgainSportsBrentwood.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: playitagainbrentwood

Instagram: brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00 pm

