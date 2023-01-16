Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in his vehicle so the interstate was closed as a precaution. The interstate reopened about 10 p.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad responded and found the information was unsubstantiated.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh thanked drivers for their patience during the investigation.

“Our primary concern was for the safety of our travelers and our first responders,” Fitzhugh said.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics took the driver to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital for a medical examination. He had a Florida driver’s license and drove a vehicle with a Colorado license plate.

Sheriff’s deputies, Murfreesboro Police and Tennessee Department of Transportation re-directed traffic from South Church Street to Buchanan Road during the shut-down.

Fitzhugh thanked THP’s Bomb Squad for their investigation and Murfreesboro Police, TDOT and the deputies for their assistance in handling the traffic.