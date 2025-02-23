Unleash Imagination at the Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee

The Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee takes place on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 10 am – 2 pm at Pinkerton Park (405 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064).

Stage Performers:

Do you dance, act, sing, play an instrument, or write poetry? Event organizers are looking for talented groups and individuals to perform on the stage at the Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee.

Art Stops:

Several area organizations and businesses generously offer their time and financial support to allow festival attendees the opportunity to experience the arts in new and unique ways.

Art Exhibit:

The Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee allows for young artists to showcase their artwork to festival goers. All Tennessee K – 12 artists are welcome to apply to display their original pieces in this juried exhibit. Click here for an Art Exhibit Application and instructions on submitting your art.

Volunteers:

This event cannot happen without the work of volunteers! If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the Parks Programming office.

For more information, contact the Parks Programming Office at 615.794.2103 or click HERE.

