Unleash Adventure at IGNITE: Spring Break Camp at Deer Run Camps & Retreats

The IGNITE: Spring Break Camp will take place March 9th to March 13th, 2026, at Deer Run Camps & Retreats (3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179)

Looking for something fun that your kids can do for spring break? At Deer Run, your kids will participate in exciting outdoor adventures, unplug from their electronics, and connect with each other — whether they come for the week, a few days, or only one day of camp.

Expect your camper to discover strengths, have loads of fun, forge friendships, deepen relationships, and create lifelong memories through fun camp adventures:

-recreation such as climbing tower, archery & BB range, pedal

karts, and more

-crafts

-games

-worship

-fun songs

-Bible study

-camp store time

-Our staff, along with the great activities, make your child’s camp

experience amazing.

Participants will be outdoors for recreation as the weather permits. Be sure your child dresses appropriately for cooler (or rainy) weather and wears sturdy shoes.

More information & registration HERE.

For more local events like the IGNITE: Spring Break Camp, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email