Unknown Substance at Detention Center Field Tested Positive For Fentanyl

As previously reported, on November 15th, 2023, at approximately 2:30 PM, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) detention deputies reported an incident in which inmates, staff members, and first responders were exposed to an unknown substance in one area of the Williamson County Detention Center.

The initial investigation revealed a powdery substance that field-tested positive as

Fentanyl. The substance has been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for

confirmation.

“We will continue to investigate the incident and are thankful that everyone involved is

okay,” said Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.

Due to the exposure, ten people, including inmates, staff, and emergency responders, were transported to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation and several additional employees and approximately 24 inmates in the immediate area of exposure underwent a decontamination process. Everyone taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation has since been released.