University of Tennessee Represented By 132 On Spring SEC Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Tennessee is represented by 132 student-athletes on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll that was announced Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

University of Tennessee

Baseball (20)

Colby Backus – Kinesiology

Drew Beam – Finance

Andrew Behnke – Business Analytics

Blake Burke – Sport Management

Reese Chapman – Sport Management

Aaron Combs – Management & Entrepreneurship

Kirby Connell – Agricultural Leadership, Communication & Education (Master’s)

Dylan Dreiling – Management

Hunter Ensley – Sport Management

JJ Garcia – Therapeutic Recreation

Austin Hunley – Finance

Christian Moore – Retail & Consumer Sciences

Ethan Payne – Sport Management (Master’s)

Brady Robertson – Sport Management

AJ Russell – Business Analytics

Zander Sechrist – Therapeutic Recreation

Hunter Sloop – Sport Management

Cal Stark – Journalism & Electronic Media

Charlie Taylor – Business Administration (Master’s)

Kavares Tears – Sport Management

Men’s Golf (6)

Bryce Lewis – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Laurent Desmarchais – Sport Management

Jake Hall – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Josh Hill – Sport Management

Lance Simpson – Business Management

Evan Woosley-Reed – Sport Management

Women’s Golf (6)

Angela Arora – Management

Manassanan Chotikabhukkana – Sport Management

Bailey Davis – Economics

Vanessa Gilly – Finance

Kayla Holden – Sport Management

Caroline Patterson – Sport Management

Rowing (42)

Sarah Abrams – Sport Management

Kayla Anderson – Supply Chain Management

Audrey Bast – Sustainability

Beatrice Bernard – Philosophy

Alyssa Biernat – Political Science

Maiya Birdling – Psychology

Casey Chronister – Mechanical Engineering

Gracie Condon – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Megan Czarnecki – Kinesiology

Alice Fahey – Sport Management

Riley Ferdelman – Marketing

Meg Flanagan – Nutrition

Mykayla Fluster – Psychology & Sociology

Erin Gifford – Business Analytics

Emersen Head – Nursing

Evelyn Hedrick – Biosystems Engineering

Megan Hewison – Management and Human Resources (Master’s)

Sophie Hill – Psychology

Laila Irigoyen – Pre-Professional Programs

Sheya Lavin – Marketing

Allison Lea – Art

Casey Lenihan – University Undecided

Bernadette Lombardi – Audiology & Speech Pathology

Madelynn Long – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications

Natalia Loram – Political Science

Stella Mirkovic – English

Hannah Offutt – English

Alex Pidgeon – Recreation/Sport Management

Sasha Radovanovic – Finance (Master’s)

Lauren Reboul – Advertising/PR

Paige Reymann – Kinesiology

Katie Rice – Architecture

Hannah Richardson – Neuroscience

Grace Rickman – Global Studies

Emma Seawright – Neuroscience

Hannah Smith – Graphic Design

Channing Taner – Communication Studies

Maylie Valiquette – Marketing

Elizabeth Walley – Management and Human Resources (Master’s)

Grace Wolfenbarger – Sociology

Kiana Worobey – Pre-Health Professions

Logan Yates – Nutrition

Softball (17)

Amanda Ahlin – Forestry

Jamison Brockenbrough – Hospitality & Tourism Management

Mackenzie Donihoo – Sociology

McKenna Gibson – Sociology

Payton Gottshall – Teacher Education/Special Education

Grace Keene – Hospitality & Tourism Management

Jackie Kirkpatrick – Kinesiology

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos – English

Kiki Milloy – Business Administration

Charli Orsini – Audiology & Speech Pathology

Taylor Pannell – Sport Management

Karlyn Pickens – Sport Management

Camryn Sarvis – Sport Management

Katie Taylor – Journalism & Electronic Media

Olivia Underwood – Kinesiology

Rylie West – Journalism & Electronic Media

Ryleigh White – Special Education

Men’s Tennis (3)

Angel Diaz – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications

Shunsuke Mitsui – Sport Management

Johannus Monday – Political Science

Women’s Tennis (6)

Esther Adeshina – Management

Lauren Anzalotta – Sociology

Catherine Aulia – Kinesiology

Leyla Britez Risso – Exploratory

Eleonora Molinaro – Kinesiology

Elza Tomase – Hospitality & Tourism Management

Men’s Track & Field (12)

Yaseen Abdalla – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Canaan Anderson – Aerospace Engineering

Peyton Davis – Mechanical Engineering

Clement Ducos – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Rasheeme Griffith – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Javonte’ Harding – Sport Management

Nate Kawalec – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications

Jacob Lewis – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Sam McLendon – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communications (Master’s)

Eli Nahom – Mechanical Engineering (Master’s)

Calvin Wetzel – Computer Science (Master’s)

Yordanos Zelinski – Communication Studies

Women’s Track & Field (20)

Msgana Araya – Philosophy

Carolyn Barksdale – Kinesiology

Kylah Buckle – Public Health

Allison Buemi – Kinesiology

Ellison Colarossi – Education

Jette Davidson – Marketing/Supply Chain Management

Brooke Dixon – Marketing

Kendall Ford – Finance

Kayla Gholar – Psychology

Emma Kate Hamby – Chemical Engineering

Andie-Marie Jones – Nuclear Engineering

Joella Lloyd – Sport Psychology

Jonah Ross – Psychology

Sarah Schmitt – Economics/Finance

Jacious Sears – Psychology

Maia Stewart – Nursing

Rachel Sutliff – Mechanical Engineering

Callie Tucker – Public Health

Javonya Valcourt – Information Sciences

Mikele Vickers – Psychology

Source: UT Sports

