Chrissy Metz will add “signed artist” to her list of growing accomplishments.

Universal Music Group Nashville has signed Chrissy Metz, star of 20th Century Fox’s award-winning NBC series “This Is Us.” UMG Nashville first worked with Metz on the Breakthrough movie soundtrack which featured her performance of the Oscar-nominated, Diane Warren penned track, “I’m Standing With You.” Chrissy made her Academy of Country Music Awards debut in April when she performed “I’m Standing With You” alongside now label mates Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae & Mickey Guyton.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” shares Metz. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

“Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America’s emotional conscience,” explains Cindy Mabe, President, Universal Music Group Nashville. “Music was her first love and no matter if she’s singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can’t wait to put her musical story into the world and I’m so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family.”

An Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee, Metz is currently working on her debut country album to be released later this year. She is also set to produce the upcoming Inspirational Mountaineer Movie ‘Gorge’ in the works with Amazon. Her memoir, THIS IS ME, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List.

