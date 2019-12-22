United Way is looking for volunteers to provide free tax preparation services in Williamson County beginning the last week of January, as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program.

VITA volunteers offer free tax preparation services to individuals and families who earned $66,000 or less per household in 2019. Volunteers also help qualifying individuals receive important credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC) that lift millions out of poverty each year. Many volunteers begin with no previous tax experience. Throughout Middle Tennessee last year, VITA volunteers completed 14,750 returns, helping taxpayers save more than $3.9 million in tax preparation fees and bringing more than $20 million in federal refunds back to the community. For the 2018 tax year, the average gross income of residents receiving VITA tax services in Williamson County was $26,582.

Volunteers may visit volunteerforvita.org to register for orientation and trainings or contact Im Cashen at icashen@uwwc.org for more information.

Volunteers can receive classroom training by IRS-certified volunteers. Online self-study options are also available. First-year volunteers usually start with a one-hour orientation and a seven-hour tax law class. Returning volunteers or individuals with tax preparation experience usually attend the Tax Law Training. Tax professionals (CPAs, CFPs, and enrolled agents) may earn up to 18 continuing education credits. Volunteers are needed as greeters/intake specialists and tax preparers.

In 2020, United Way is partnering to operate 24 VITA sites throughout Middle Tennessee, including five in Williamson County. Residents can find the nearest VITA site in their community and more information about the program by visiting UnitedWayFileFree.com or through United Way’s 211 Helpline by texting their ZIP code to 898211.

About United Way

At United Way, we unite the community and mobilize resources so that every child, individual, and family thrives. Together, we are fighting for a community where every child receives a quality education, no one lives in poverty or poor health, and the most basic needs of our families are met. We are uniquely positioned to the lead this fight by bringing individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government to the table to have the tough conversations, mobilize the resources and make the smart investments that will create lasting solutions for our region’s most pressing issues. LIVE UNITED. For more information, visit uwwc.org and follow us on Twitter at @UWWilliamsonCo.