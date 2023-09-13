United Way Seeking Volunteers for Raise Your Hand Tutoring Program

United Way of Greater Nashville is seeking volunteers for its 2023-24 Raise Your Hand tutoring program in Williamson, Robertson, Wilson, Cheatham, Dickson and Hickman counties.

Tutors serve before and after school alongside teachers to help first- through eighth-grade students who are struggling with reading and math. Volunteers commit to one hour per week for up to 10 weeks starting in September, tutoring students individually or in small-group sessions. No teaching experience is required, and training is provided.

“We rely so much on our volunteer tutors to listen to and coach each child to success in the classroom,” said Sonya Johnson, manager of education initiatives at United Way. “Our tutors help break down learning barriers that so many children face and help them gain the tools they need to be confident learners. This program could not happen without the support of our dedicated volunteers. Tutors add an extra layer of confidence to strengthen the literacy and comprehension skills for each student that will prepare them to achieve reading proficiency and succeed in school and beyond.”

Since 2012, Raise Your Hand has partnered with administrators and teachers at school districts across Middle Tennessee to implement free tutoring sessions. For the 2022-23 school year:

66 volunteer tutors helped 995 students from 24 elementary schools.

Enrollment increased by 165 percent from the previous school year.

88 percent of students improved their reading skills.

The program will be new to Cheatham, Dickson and Hickman counties this year, thanks to a generous expansion grant from the Tennessee Department of Education.

This project is funded under a contract with the TN ALL CORPS Community Partner Grant. To learn more about Raise Your Hand or to become a volunteer, visit unitedwaygreaternashvill e.org/raise-your-hand.