United Way Seeking Virtual Volunteers for Tutoring Program

United Way of Greater Nashville is seeking volunteer tutors for the afterschool Raise Your Hand tutoring program in Williamson County.

Volunteers will work virtually to tutor first- through fourth-grade students who are struggling with reading and math. Tutoring is flexible, and no teaching experience is required. Training is provided. Volunteers commit to one hour per week for up to 10 weeks starting in September, assisting teachers with reading assignments and tutoring students individually or in small-group sessions.

“We rely so much on our volunteer tutors to listen to and coach each child to success in the classroom,” said Sonya Johnson, education engagement manager at United Way. “Our tutors help break down those learning barriers that so many children face and help them gain the tools they need to be confident learners. This program could not happen without the support of our dedicated volunteers.”

Since 2012, Raise Your Hand has partnered with administrators and teachers at Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District to implement FREE tutoring sessions. Volunteer tutors helped 446 students from 13 elementary schools during the 2019-20 school year. 89 percent of students improved in reading and 95 percent of students improved in math. Participation is free for students and includes snacks and transportation home.

Raise Your Hand is supported by generous grants from the Volunteer Generation Fund, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

To learn more about Raise Your Hand or to become a volunteer, visit uwwc.org/raise-your-hand.

