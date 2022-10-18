United Way Names Debby Rainey Community Impact Manager for Williamson, Hickman Counties

United Way of Greater Nashville announced that Debby Rainey has joined their Community Impact team to serve Williamson and Hickman counties.

In her new role, Rainey will build relationships, bridges and identify gaps to support United Way’s work to alleviate poverty and build stronger, healthier communities. Rainey will identify community needs across the areas of education, health, economic mobility and basic needs and will manage the grant allocation processes for Williamson and Hickman counties alongside a local committee of volunteers. Her work will strengthen relationships with cross-sector leaders, including public, private and nonprofit entities, that will expand United Way’s reach and impact.

“I’m excited to return to the United Way network and grow our impact across Greater Nashville,” said Rainey. “I’ve lived in Fairview for 46 years. It is where we raised our child and has truly become my hometown. That’s why I’ve spent the past 28 years serving my neighbors here.”

Rainey managed the Meals on Wheels site in Fairview for 14 years before joining the team at United Way of Williamson County where she retired as the vice president of strategic initiatives after 11 years of service. In 2019, United Way of Williamson County and United Way of Metropolitan Nashville merged to become United Way of Greater Nashville. Debby returned to Meals on Wheels in Fairview for several years before rejoining United Way.

Originally from Clifton, Tenn., Rainey married a Fairview native. She was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016. In 2020, she was appointed mayor and currently serves in that position.

To connect with United Way’s work in Williamson and Hickman counties, contact Debby Rainey at debby.rainey@unitedwaygn.org. To learn more about partner agencies in Williamson and Hickman counties, visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org/funded-partners.

