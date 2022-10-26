United Way Collecting Holiday Meal Boxes for Families in Need

United Way is seeking community support to collect food for families in need this season. Here’s how to be a part of the 2022 Give Thanks collection drive:

Create your meal box/es. Use a list of pre-selected, non-perishable food items to fill your box with everything needed for a family of four. Add a $25 gift card to Kroger, Walmart or Publix and follow the drop off instructions below. It’s that easy and you can make as many boxes as you’d like! Sign up by November 9 so we know how many boxes you’re creating.

Sign up to run a collection drive. Rally your workplace or community group to help collect food and assemble boxes. We’ll supply promotional materials and a How-To Guide to help you run a successful drive.

Donate money. $75 provides a full Give Thanks box for a family of four.

United Way created the Give Thanks Day of Action to relieve some of the financial burden that many families face during the holiday season. Based on three meals a day, the average family of four receives $9.23 a meal through public assistance programs. The average cost of a traditional holiday dinner is roughly $60. That’s six times the amount a family has available to spend on a single meal.

“Sharing a meal with my family during the holidays is so important to me and something I often take for granted,” said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. “We’re so grateful to Piedmont Natural Gas for their support each year in helping our neighbors. Knowing that filling just one box can give a family this gift–how can we not lend a hand to our neighbors in this way?”

Completed boxes should be delivered to GEODIS Park (501 Benton Ave., Nashville, TN 37203) on November 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Individuals in need of assistance can call 211 or visit unitedwaygreaternashvill e.org/211-helpline.