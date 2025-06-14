United Communications Launches ‘Streaming Now: The Ultimate Summer Giveaway’ Celebrating Connections in Middle Tennessee

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s largest local fiber broadband provider, is turning up the heat with its “Streaming Now: The Ultimate Summer Giveaway.” The giveaway celebrates the power of connection made possible by United’s unmatched internet speeds and award-winning customer service.

Beginning June 9, Tennessee residents in the 11 counties served by United will have a chance to win one of three incredible streaming-themed prize bundles—each packed with top-tier tech and entertainment—valued at a total of nearly $4,000. The giveaway will run through August 10, with winners announced shortly afterward.

1st Place Winner: ($3,228.98 value)

LG 65″ OLED Smart TV & Soundbar Bundle

Apple TV

$100 Hulu gift card

$100 DoorDash gift card

2nd Place Winner: ($628.00 value)

Apple TV

SONOS Soundbar

3rd Place Winner: ($129.00 value)

Apple TV

“Summer is the perfect time to celebrate the thrill of connection—from streaming your favorite movies and TV shows to gaming online with friends around the world,” said BJ Webb, Director of Sales and Marketing at United Communications. “This giveaway highlights the reliable, high-speed performance and bandwidth our customers rely on to keep the entire family connected and entertained all year at an exceptional value.”

Participants can enter by scanning a QR code found on promotional materials at local events, shops, and storefronts throughout their communities—or by visiting the official giveaway landing page directly at https://united.net/streaming- ultimate-summer-giveaway.

Winners will be selected at random. Official rules and eligibility requirements are available on the giveaway landing page.For residential customers, 8 Gig fiber internet service from United is the fastest residential broadband connection available in Middle Tennessee, offering speeds 40 times faster than standard broadband service. Designed for gamers, remote workers, content creators, and smart home enthusiasts, United 8 Gig fiber internet delivers seamless streaming, gaming, and video calls—even with dozens of connected devices.

Visit United.net or call 931-364-2227 to learn more and join the thousands already enjoying United’s high-speed fiber internet.

About United Communications

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services for residential customers, small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprise-level organizations across Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 and 2025 Gold Stevie Award by American Business Awards, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and designation as a Smart Rural Community Provider.

United operates more than 4,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric. To learn more, please visit united.net.

