United Communications Launches “Make the Switch” Gaming Console Giveaway in Middle Tennessee

United Communications (United), Middle Tennessee’s leading local fiber internet provider, announced the launch of its Make the Switch Giveaway, an exciting new initiative designed to encourage households to upgrade their internet connection and discover the benefits of United’s lightning-fast fiber service.

As part of the promotion, five lucky winners will each receive a Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle, valued at $499.99, for a total prize pool of $2,500. The giveaway runs now through November 10, 2025.

“United is committed to delivering the fastest and most reliable internet in Middle Tennessee, now with 8-Gig speeds available for small business and residential customers,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “This giveaway is our way of making the switch to better connectivity even more rewarding.”

No purchase is required to enter. Eligible participants can enter the giveaway on United’s website. Winners will be selected at random and notified by November 14.

The giveaway is open to full-time Tennessee residents within United’s service area—including Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties—who are 18 years of age or older and are not current United customers. Other sweepstakes rules and regulations apply.

With more than 77 years of service to Middle Tennessee, United continues to expand its footprint, bridging the digital divide by connecting rural and suburban communities with reliable high-speed internet. The Make the Switch Giveaway highlights United’s dedication to helping families, students, and businesses “level up” their internet connection and enjoy world-class service from a trusted local provider.

