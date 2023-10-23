United Communications is Top of the List for Fiber to Home Providers

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment is rapidly expanding in the US, and it’s estimated that more than 100 million fiber passings will be installed over the next decade. With an unprecedented combination of consumer demand and government funding to help expand fiber connectivity across the nation, fiber is becoming an essential service to connect Americans to their work and social lives.

Each year, Broadband Communities magazine, a leading publication for information about digital and broadband technologies, identifies leaders in the broadband industry with their Top 100 Fiber-to-the-Home Internet Provider list. The publication’s mission is “Building a Fiber-Connected World” and aims to elevate companies that advance that directive. For 2023, the list recognized United Communications as an exceptional provider of fiber-to-home internet service.

The criteria for recognition on the Top 100 FTTH list included several factors. The editors looked for the following methods of advancing fiber-based broadband connection:

Deploying large or ambitious networks that have innovative business plans or intend to transform local economies or improve communities’ quality of life

Supplying critical hardware, software, or services to deployers

Introducing innovative technologies with game-changing potential, even if they have not yet been commercially deployed

Providing critical conditions for fiber builds, such as advocacy or demand aggregation

Exceptional Fiber Connection, Exceptional Service

United Communications is an exceptional provider of internet, digital TV, and phone services to Middle Tennessee residential and business customers. With one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry, United has been recognized with outstanding awards for service, including the 2023 Torch Award for Ethics from the BBB, the 2023 Best Places to Work from Nashville Business Journal, “Fastest Internet Service Provider” by Broadband Now, and the 2021 Broadband Communities Cornerstone Award.

For more than 75 years, United Communications has provided industry-leading connections across Middle Tennessee. Their fiber network covers more than 3,600 route miles across portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Marshall, Maury, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. With a recent grant award of $53.4 million, United Communications is dedicated to expanding high-speed broadband access with Project UNITE to historically under-connected communities.

