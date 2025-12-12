United Communications Expands Free 8-Gig Fiber Internet Williamson County to Fire Stations

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s largest local fiber broadband provider, announced plans to upgrade three additional volunteer fire stations in Williamson County to United 8 Gig Premier.

The upgrades, provided at no cost to the fire departments, further United’s ongoing investment in local first responders and rural community infrastructure.

The new stations receiving 8 Gig fiber internet service include:

Station 15 – Giles Hill (6997 Giles Hill Road, College Grove)

Station 17 – Bethesda (4911 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station)

Station 18 – Depot Street (6600 Depot Street, College Grove)

These improvements build upon United’s previous initiative at the Peytonsville Volunteer Fire Department, which became one of the first fire stations in the region to receive complimentary United fiber service in 2023 and received its 8 Gig upgrade in June 2025.

Middle Tennessee fire stations and first responders receiving free internet service through Project UNITE:

Bedford County

Flat Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Unionville Volunteer Fire Department

Franklin County

Estill Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Lincoln County

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department

Marshall County

Belfast Fire Department

Chapel Hill Fire Station 1

Chapel Hill Fire Station 2

Farmington Volunteer Fire Department

Maury County

Maury County Fire Department Station 7

Rutherford County

Eagleville Volunteer Fire Department

Williamson County

Station 15 (Giles Hill Rd)

Station 17 (Bethesda Rd.)

Station 18 (Depot St.)

Station 23 (Thompson’s Station Rd)

Station 24 (Goose Creek)

Station 28 (Harpeth Peytonsville Rd.)

“The upgrade to 8 Gig has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Peytonsville volunteer firefighter Fritz Haimberger. “Everyone who visits, regardless of whether on a training night with 30 people pulling on the WiFi or just a one-off visitor, comments on the lightning speed with which we can operate.”

“Our local fire departments are on the front lines every day, protecting lives and property,” said Josh Lynch, COO of United Communications. “Fast, reliable internet plays a growing role in how these stations coordinate emergency response, train volunteers, and communicate with other agencies. This is one small way we can give back to the communities that give so much to us.”

The project aligns with United’s mission to bridge the digital divide across Middle Tennessee through its Project UNITE initiative—a partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric and community leaders to expand high-speed internet access in underserved areas.

“Every new connection helps make our communities stronger,” Lynch added. “We’re proud to continue investing in the safety and connectivity of rural Williamson County.”

For more information about United Communications and Project UNITE, visit united.net.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email