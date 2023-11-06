United Communications: Bridging the Digital Divide with Fiber Internet Across Middle Tennessee

As a leading telecommunications provider in Middle Tennessee, United Communications is rapidly expanding fiber internet service to consumers in the region. United is investing in their local community to bridge the digital communication gap so that residents and businesses alike can access the best fiber connections available.

Murfreesboro Fiber Internet Expansion

United Communication’s approach to expansion is guided by its mission to bridge the digital divide for everyone in Middle Tennessee. Recently, United Communications announced plans to invest $85 million in Murfreesboro to expand its enterprise-ready fiber internet service to an additional 77,000 customers. Over the next few years, a series of infrastructure projects will create 1,400 route miles of new fiber-optic lines capable of delivering multi-gig fiber internet service to homes and businesses of all sizes.

Investing in Community

The fiber internet expansion also invests in the economic future of Murfreesboro. With their investment, United Communications plans to open a new Murfreesboro office by the end of 2023 and bring approximately 150 new jobs to the area. The expansion also offers local businesses new opportunities for enterprise-ready fiber internet for the best connections to their customers and clients.

United Communications has already invested more than $30 million in Rutherford County, including a recent fiber project connecting the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District and their next-gen 911 technology. This industry-leading technology will bring additional safety to the area with a cutting-edge local emergency communications network.

As part of United Communications’ dedication to reaching underserved communities, United has also partnered with the Murfreesboro Housing Authority (MHA) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to provide free internet service to qualifying households in low-income communities. By expanding its fiber internet service to reach disadvantaged communities, the company is helping to create a more connected and equitable future for everyone in the region.

Service Areas

Currently, United Communications operates more than 3,600 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Marshall, Maury, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities.

Many areas are either in construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications is coming to your address.

More About United Communications

Fast, reliable internet service is necessary for education, economic development, and quality of life in today’s digital world. United Communications is bridging the gap between communities by constructing thousands of miles of fiber-optic cable lines and rapidly expanding fiber internet connections.

With strategic local partnerships, this leading telecommunications company is providing world-class technological solutions to Middle Tennessee through projects like the Affordable Connectivity Program and Project UNITE.

