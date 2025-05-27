United Communications Awards Another $40K in College Scholarships

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading local fiber internet provider, will award $40,000 in scholarships to five local high school graduates chosen from a competitive application process for their outstanding character, academic achievements, and community involvement.

The recipients of this year’s United Community Foundation scholarship are:

Molli Hyde from Franklin County High School in Winchester, TN, attending the University of Alabama Huntsville

Amelia Lazo from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, TN, attending Middle Tennessee State University

Grant Moore from Nolensville High School in Nolensville, TN, attending Notre Dame University

Ridham Ohri from Franklin High School in Franklin, TN, attending Georgia Institute of Technology

Logan Rakes from Forrest High School in Chapel Hill, TN, attending the University of Tennessee Chattanooga

All five winners were selected by a panel of judges affiliated with the United Community Foundation. Each student will receive $8,000 over four years to help pay for college tuition, certificate programs, or other career training opportunities.

“We’re incredibly proud of the investments we’ve made to bring next-generation fiber internet connections to Middle Tennessee,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “But our greatest investments, by far, have been made on behalf of students like Ridham, who wants to become an aerospace engineer, and Logan, who is planning on a career as a nurse.”

“United has been making connections in our community for 78 years, and it’s our privilege to connect these outstanding and ambitious young people to their dreams of higher education and fulfilling careers,” added Bradford.

Since 2010, the United Community Foundation has awarded over $95,000 in merit-based scholarships to 31 students in Middle Tennessee. The scholarship was originally created to support the children of United Communications employees. It quickly grew in funding and scope to include students from across United’s service area.

Recipients of the 2024 United Community Foundation scholarship are currently enrolled at the University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Auburn University, and the University of Mississippi.

Students who are planning to graduate at the conclusion of the 2025-26 academic year can learn more about the United Community Foundation scholarship by contacting their school counselors and by following United Communications on Instagram and Facebook.

United Communications is proud to invest in Middle Tennessee through reliable fiber internet and scholarships that empower the next generation. To learn more about our high-speed internet services or to check availability in your area, visit united.net.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email