Unique Gift Ideas From A Moment’s Peace

The shopping season is upon us. Looking to surprise and delight even the toughest person to shop for? A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa has unique gifts that are always in style, always fit, exude thanks and appreciation, and never disappoint!

Luxurious Spa Services

Nothing makes someone feel more appreciated than giving the gift of peace! Whether you are looking to spend a little or go all out, each and every spa service gift you give says thank you in a way almost nothing else can. And, most of all, it’s appreciated by anyone and everyone in a way that makes a lasting impression and a true expression of your gratitude.

Choose from Versatile Options Like:

Unique Finds from A Moment’s Peace Gift Boutique

For clients, employees, friends, family or vendors who don’t live nearby, we recommend thoughtfully-curated gift boxes assembled from the many unique finds in our gift boutique. These also make a great gift bag or gift box to go along with a gift card for services.

Spa Parties

A spa party at A Moment’s Peace is a truly unique gift idea that will certainly make the lasting impression you’re looking for; immersing your guests in luxury that feels like a lavish gift.

A Moment’s Peace can organize all aspects of your spa party, customized to group size, budget, and occasion.

Here’s a list of elements A Moment’s Peace can include in your party:

Spa Treatments Massage Facials Manicure/Pedicure Sunless Tanning Make-Up Hair Salon Services

Food & Beverage Service Catered Meals Snacks Alcohol/Non-Alcoholic Drink Service Coffee/Tea/Water

Take-Home Gifts Spa Products Apparel/Jewelry Candles & Home Decor Gift Cards

Transportation Limousine Limo Bus Passenger Van Hotels Restaurants



A Moment’s Peace Gift Concierge Can Help

For an added touch of luxury and convenience, you can also use A Moment’s Peace Gift Concierge. Our exclusive Gift Concierge service allows you to consult directly with the in-house gift concierge to give a special gift for a birthday, anniversary, corporate incentives — just about anything — and A Moment’s Peace will personally contact the recipients to notify them of the gift and schedule their visit to the spa.

Gift Cards

A Moment’s Peace gift cards are the gifts that keep on giving. Allow that special someone to choose the way they want to relax or be pampered according to their self-care needs.

Gift cards make great gifts for everyone including co-workers, employees, bosses, friends, in-laws, and spouses. It is a gift that communicates someone’s value to your life while having the personal flair of self-choice.

A Moment’s Peace gift cards come in beautiful, elegant packaging ready to put under the tree or bring directly to the office. All of the services at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa can be given as a gift with a Gift Card, available on-line anytime, in-store, or by calling (615) 224-0770.