Unique Gift Ideas – Corporate Gifts… or For Special Someone!

After a challenging year, many want to wow with their corporate gifts! And for that special someone in your life? What’s on their wish list? At A Moment’s Peace, we have gift options that are as special and fantastic as your recipient!

This year, don’t spend precious time and energy running all over town to find gifts! And skip the hours of searching online for both corporate gifts and a gift for your significant other. This December, you can get both personal and corporate gifts from the same place. At A Moment’s Peace, we can help you find gifts that will wow both.

Corporate Gifts They’ll Love

A corporate gift is a great way to keep your name in front of your clients or customers, express appreciation for business over the past year or drum up new business. If you’re looking for something beyond nuts and peppermint bark, we’ve got some great ideas for gifts they’ll love! For local vendors, customers and clients, try spa services such as:

Massage

Facial

Manicure

Pedicure

Spa services will make anyone feel appreciated and pampered! A Moment’s Peace also offers facials and manicure/pedicure services specifically designed for men. After all, relaxation, skin care and tension relief isn’t just for women.

For out-of-town clients, we can put together a specially curated gift package including:

Spa and Self-Care Products

Apparel / Jewelry

Candles and Home Decor

Gift Cards

Need help in putting together the perfect corporate gift? Our Gift Concierge can create something custom by helping provide ideas that are perfectly suited to your budget!

Special Gifts for the Special Person in Your Life

If you want to surprise your loved one with a gift of pampering and peace after an arguably chaotic and challenging year, you can shower them with love with a relaxing date night, featuring a couples massage, his and hers pedicures, and bonus add-ons customized to meet your needs. Or, give her the gift of a day of peace, quiet and relaxation with the choice of a full day of peace, queen for a day or one of our other customizable spa days.

For more ideas, contact our Gift Concierge. They will work within your budget and help you build the perfect gifts for clients and loved ones! Leave the details to us! You can also purchase gift cards and choose to have them electronically sent or physically mailed. Either way, you can never go wrong with the gift of A Moment’s Peace.