Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 2nd Annual ‘Campin’ in the Park’ in Spring Hill Doubles in Size

Spring Hill, Tenn. — Nearly 300 youths and their parents or guardians—double the number of participants in 2022—spent the weekend experiencing the outdoors in new ways at the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) 2nd Annual Campin’ in the Park at Fischer Park in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Participants engaged in a variety of outdoor activities including archery, Backyard Bass casting, disc golf, a guided nature walk, a movie on a giant inflatable screen and a bonfire.

Organized by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and City of Spring Hill, the free, public event was supported by United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1853 and The Bearden Group. USA staff along with 13 volunteers from UAW Local 1853, The Bearden Group, the City of Spring Hill, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) registered families, assisted participants with the various activities and prepared meals.

“We try to help out any way we can,” said Beatrice Davenport, a member of UAW Local 1853 who volunteered alongside a group of other Local 1853 members. “I love doing it for the kids. It was a really, really nice event, and the kids so enjoyed it.”

“This year’s event was phenomenal,” said USA Conservation Coordinator Cody Campbell. “The weather was perfect, and the kids were occupied the entire time. I heard many kids say it was ‘the best weekend ever.’”

Campbell added that most of the attendees he spoke to said it was their first or second time ever camping. “My favorite part was seeing all the families relaxing around the campfire and just enjoying being together after a long day outside,” Campbell said.

The event was part of Work Boots on the Ground, the USA’s flagship conservation program, and a series of community outreach events that aim to instill the next generation with an appreciation and passion for the outdoors.

On Saturday evening, the families enjoyed free hotdogs, donated by Food Lion, and youth also received USA goody bags.

“There is something truly special about sitting around a campfire and sleeping under the stars—that’s the stuff my childhood memories are made of, and it’s great to see so many kids and families here in Spring Hill having a great opportunity to enjoy camping too,” said USA CEO and Executive Director Walt Ingram. “We are proud to partner with our neighbors at UAW Local 1853 and the community where the USA is headquartered to provide young people and their families with this wonderful experience.”