Unintentional Stop-Drop-and-Roll: Sprained Ankles & Stress Fractures!

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), one in four athletic injuries are foot and ankle-related. If you’re active (and even if you’re not), you could be at risk for a foot and ankle injury, which may include ankle sprains and strains, stress fractures and bone bruises, and more.

We are on our feet each and every day performing different activities. Ankle sprains, which commonly occur on the outside of your ankle, may occur from a fall or while walking on an uneven surface, such as your yard or trail. Stress fractures may occur with a change of activity, such as trying a new exercise or using a new workout surface or shoewear. Stress fractures commonly occur in the second and third metatarsals in your foot, but can also occur in, but are not limited to, your heel (calcaneus) or the middle of your foot (navicular).

Patients of all ages have access to specialized care at The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee through the foot and ankle team of Ronald Derr, D.O. and Geoffrey Watson, M.D., board-certified orthopaedic surgeons specializing in many areas of sports medicine, including foot and ankle surgery. For Derr, helping others recover from injury and quite literally getting them back on their feet again is always a rewarding experience.

“I think most physicians would have to say the most rewarding part [of medicine] is helping other people get better,” says Derr. “Seeing somebody who’s broken down or having a quality of life issue that can be corrected and made better, and the satisfaction of being a servant in that way, is always rewarding.”

Specialized Care for Sports-Related Foot & Ankle Injuries

Ronald Derr, D.O. utilizes the latest technology, noninvasive therapies, and innovative surgical techniques to provide care for a variety of common and complex foot and ankle conditions, including arthritis, fractures, bunions, hammertoes, heel pain, achilles tendon injuries, ankle instability, midfoot sprains, sports injuries, and more.

Pro Tip: Sprain v. Strain

Did you know…

While it might seem that the terms “sprained ankle” and “strained ankle” are sometimes used interchangeably, these are two very different types of ankle injuries. A sprain is an injury of the band of tissue connecting two bones to one another. A strain is an injury of the muscle or band of tissue or that connects muscle to bone.

Ankle sprains are commonly caused by landing awkwardly from a jump or running or exercising on uneven terrain. While sprains are commonly treated successfully with RICE (Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation), medical evaluation and intervention, including physical therapy, is sometimes necessary – especially if you are unable to put any weight on your ankle. For an evaluation of a sprained ankle or other sports-related foot or ankle injury, contact The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee today at (615) 791-2630 or schedule your appointment online.

Special COVID-19 Precautions

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee remains fully open while taking special precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including patient and employee screening and frequent cleaning. Learn more on their COVID-19 FAQ page or by watching the following video.

Foot & Ankle Care at The Bone and Joint Institute

For more information about evaluation and treatment for sports-related foot and ankle injuries, contact Ronald Derr, D.O. or Geoffrey Watson, M.D at The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. Call (615) 791-2630. You can also schedule an appointment online.

Have a question for the Bone and Joint Institute, fill out the form below: