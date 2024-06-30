Unicorn World to Enchant Nashville Fairgrounds This Fall

Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed event for all ages, will gallop into Nashville on Sept. 21-22. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns, will take place at the The Fairgrounds Nashville.

Created by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World is renowned for its themed activities such as an enchanted forest, arts and crafts section, story time and colorful, life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. This year, it will offer new interactive experiences, including balloon bubble houses, a wish wall and the world’s largest unicorn vending machine.

“Unicorn World proved to be a way for families and friends to connect in a fun and magical way, and this year we wanted to give communities a more magical time through new experiences,” said Lauren Mines, co-founder of Unicorn World, LLC. “Our desire is to keep building an event that is not only fun, but also intended for families to enjoy year-after-year together. Regardless of whether you’re returning for the event a second time or if this is your first experience, you’ll walk away from the event feeling inspired.”

The event in Nashville will mark Unicorn World’s 46th show in the United States. Previous events have been held in cities such as Chicago, Oklahoma City, and New York. Due to the family-friendly atmosphere and age-appropriate activities, the events have garnered high attendance and repeat stops.

“Every aspect of this event is created with thoughtful care and intention, and we are always thinking about ways to make it even more exciting for our guests,” co-founder Patrick Mines said. “The new activities offered this year will amplify the Unicorn World experience and delight people of all ages.”

Tickets, starting at $30 and free for children under age 2, are available for advance purchase and will not be sold at the event. To manage event flow and crowd size, time slots must be reserved. For more information about tickets, time reservations and add-on experiences, visit theunicornworld.com.

Additional experiences include unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting and professional photos. For families with very young children, a special section is available for babies and toddlers under 2 years old.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email