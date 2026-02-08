Unforgettable Fun Awaits at the Mother-Son Dinner Date: Boot Scootin’ Boogie

The Mother-Son Dinner Date: Boot Scootin’ Boogie is set for Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, at 3 pm at Deer Run Camps & Retreat Center (3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179)

During this dinner and dancing date, boys have an opportunity to learn about how to “treat a lady” while spending valuable focused time with their mom. Before dinner, you’ll enjoy outdoor activities that are both fun and strengthen your relationship. This mother-son date creates memories you will cherish for a long time.

The theme this year is “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”! Put on your best western duds and boots and come have a great time!

-candlelit dinner & dancing

-wagon ride

-campfire & s’mores

-cornhole, gaga ball, carpetball, Noah’s Park playground

-stargazing

-photo op

-mother-son conversation starters and devo for building your –

relationship

-Camp Store open for shopping & snacks

-Creekside Eatery open for ice cream, hot cocoa & specialty

coffees

-Deer Run gift for your son

For more information & registration, click HERE.

